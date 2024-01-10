Mom, I missed the plane: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Italia 1

Tonight, Wednesday 10 January 2024, at 9.20 pm on Italia 1, Home Alone, a 1990 film written and produced by John Hughes and directed by Chris Columbus, will be broadcast. But let's see all the information together in detail.

Plot

The McCallister family (the main family unit is made up of the spouses Peter and Kate and their children Buzz, Jeff, Megan, Linnie and Kevin, while a second family unit is made up of Frank, Peter's brother, his wife Leslie and their children Tracy, Rod, Sondra, Brooke and Fuller) is ready to go to Paris to spend the Christmas holidays with Rob, Peter and Frank's brother, and his family. But the evening before departure, Kevin, Peter and Kate's youngest son, who was badly tolerated, mocked and mistreated by everyone, was punished by his parents by being locked up in the attic for having ruined the family dinner due to an argument with the older brother Buzz, guilty of eating all of his pizza that he ordered. That same night, a powerful gust of wind causes a tree branch to break and fall onto the electricity wires, short-circuiting the control unit and causing a blackout.

The next morning, due to the failure to ring the alarm clock, the McCallisters are woken up by the van drivers, who have come to take them to the airport, just 45 minutes before the flight's departure. However, in the confusion created to get to the airport in time, no one notices the absence of Kevin, still asleep in the attic, who is later mistaken by his cousin Heather for a neighbor child who has come to greet the family. While his family manages to catch the plane just in time, Kevin wakes up to find the house empty and is convinced that he “made his family disappear”, something he said he wanted, in a fit of anger, after the argument the previous evening. Taking advantage of the absence of his family, the child decides to let off steam, doing everything he had always been forbidden to do: jumping on his parents' bed, eating junk food and watching gangster films.

Home Alone: ​​The cast of the film

We've seen the plot of Home Alone, but who is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Macaulay Culkin: Kevin McCallister

Joe Pesci: Harry Lime

Daniel Stern: Marv Merchants

Roberts Blossom: old Marley

Catherine O'Hara: Kate McCallister

John Heard: Peter McCallister

Devin Ratray: Buzz McCallister

John Candy: Gus Polinski

Angela GoethalsLinnie McCallister

Gerry Bamman: Frank McCallister

Terrie Snell: Leslie McCallister

Kristin Minter: Heather McCallister

Larry Hankin: Sergeant Larry Balzak

Jeffrey WisemanMitch Murphy

Bill Erwin: Ed

Ken Hudson Campbell: Santa Claus

Ralph Foody: Gangster Johnny

