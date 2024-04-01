Mom, I got the measles: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, Monday 1 April 2024, at 9.20 pm on Italia 1, Mamma, I got the measles, a 1997 film directed by Raja Gosnell, the third chapter of the Home Alone saga, although it is an indirect sequel, will be broadcast. But let's see all the information together in detail.

Plot

A ruthless gang made up of four international criminals, Peter Beaupre, Alice Ribbons, Burton Jernigan and Earl Unger, who have carried out a heist, tries to resell a very precious microchip containing a US Air Force military secret on the black market for many millions of dollars. To go unnoticed, they hide this microchip in a radio-controlled car.

For a small distraction, at San Francisco International Airport, the package containing it is exchanged with a very similar bag, owned by Mrs. Hess, a rather grumpy old lady who gives it away, as payment for clearing the snow , to Alex Pruitt, an adorable and promising eight-year-old who has an older brother and sister, Stan and Molly; that same evening, Alex discovers that he has fallen ill with measles, remaining at home alone with a fever. In the meantime, the four criminals manage to track down the remote-controlled car in Chicago, in the neighborhood where Alex lives, but they still don't know exactly in which house it is kept.

With a telescope, Alex takes the opportunity to look at what's going on in his neighborhood, noticing Beaupre operating in a neighborhood house and mistaking him for a thief; the child runs to the phone to alert the police, but when the police arrive they find the house completely tidy, while Beaupre had already left the building a short time earlier. The next day, Alex notices the same individual operating again, this time, in the house of Mrs. Hess, who was out on some errands; once again, the child alerts the police and this time Beaupre is still in the house when the police arrive, but the shady individual manages to hide. Like the previous time, Alex is not believed by the police, who define him as a child who gives false alarms for fun.

Mom, I got measles: the cast of the film

We've seen the plot of Mom, I Got Measles, but who is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Alex D. Linz: Alex Pruitt

Haviland Morris: Karen Pruitt

Rya Kihlstedt: Alice Ribbons

Olek Krupa: Peter Beaupre

Lenny von Dohlen: Burton Jernigan

David ThorntonEarl Unger

Kevin Kilner: Jack Pruitt

Scarlett Johansson as Molly Pruitt

Seth SmithStan Pruitt

Marian Seldes: Mrs. Hess

Christopher Curry as Agent Stuckey

Pat Healy: Agent Rogers

Baxter Harris: Police Captain

James Saito: Mafia boss

Richard Hamilton: taxi driver

Krista Lally: 911 dispatcher

Neil Flynn: Cop

Sharon Sachs: woman at airport check-in

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Mom I Got Measles live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Monday 1 April 2024 – at 9.20 pm on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the platform Mediaset Infinity.