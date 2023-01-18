Mamma I got measles: plot, cast, trailer and streaming of the film on Italia 1

Mom I got measles is the film broadcast this evening – Wednesday 18 January 2023 – on Italia 1 from 21.20. A funny 1997 comedy suitable for the whole family and directed by Raja Gosnell, third installment of the Home Alone saga. It should be noted that in the original version the little protagonist falls ill with chickenpox, but in the Italian translation the disease changes for advertising marketing reasons. But what is the plot, the cast, the trailer and where to stream the movie Mom I got the measles? Here’s everything you need to know.

Plot

The protagonist is Alex Pruitt, an adorable eight-year-old boy who lives in Chicago. The little one receives a remote-controlled car as a gift from Mrs. Hess, a grumpy old woman who decides to reward the child for having cleared the snow. Alex, however, does not know that his gift was exchanged, as a result of a distraction, with another very similar package by a gang of criminals at the San Francisco airport. Inside the package the thieves – Peter Beaupre, Alice Ribbons, Burton Jernigan and Earl Unger – have hidden a microchip worth millions of dollars.

In fact, the gang has just stolen a very precious top secret microchip from the American government, but before being able to place it on the black market at an exorbitant price, the four criminal masterminds plan to camouflage it inside a toy, the radio-controlled car received by the protagonist of the movie. Alex Pruitt, after receiving the gift, discovers that he has fallen ill with measles, and so remains home alone with a fever. In the meantime, the four criminals manage to track down the remote-controlled car in Chicago, in the neighborhood where Alex lives. However, they don’t know exactly in which house it is kept.

As the days go by, the protagonist of Mother I got measles manages to find the microchip in the toy car and communicates the code to US Air Force Recruiting. The child also immediately notices suspicious movements in the houses in the neighborhood, reporting it to the police who believe it to be a joke concocted by the restless and bored boy. Visiting the neighbors’ houses are the four criminals in search of the precious toy and when the turn of Alex’s house comes, the gang will discover how ingenious and lethal a brat on a war footing can be. Their mission will prove to be tougher than expected. See also An armchair for two: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Italia 1 Mom I got measles: the cast of the film Many actors take part in this film. Above all the protagonist Alex D. Linz, who plays the small and ingenious Alex. In the cast we also find Olek Krupa, Rya Kihlstedt, Lenny von Dohlen, David Thornton, Billy Hopkins, Kevin Kilner, Haviland Morris, Seth Smith, Marian Seldes, Christopher Curry, Baxter Harris. Also present is a very young Scarlett Johansson, just 13 at the time and who plays the role of Alex’s sister. Here are all the actors and their characters played. Alex D. Linz: Alex Pruitt

Olek Krupa as Petr Beaupre

Rya Kihlstedt: Alice Ribbons

Lenny von DohlenBurton Jernigan

David ThorntonEarl Unger

Seth SmithStan Pruitt

Scarlett JohanssonMolly Pruitt

Haviland Morris: Karen Pruitt

Kevin KilnerJack Pruitt

Marian SeldesMrs Hess

Christopher CurryAgent Stuckey

Baxter Harris: Police Captain

Neil Flynn: Cop

James Saito: Mafia boss

Richard Hamilton: Taxi driver

Darren T. Knaus: voice of the parrot

Trailer

Below is the trailer for the movie Mother I got measles, original title Home Alone 3.

Streaming and TV

How to watch Mom I got the measles on TV? Very simple: as already anticipated, the film is broadcast tonight – Wednesday 18 January 2023 – starting at 21.20 on Italia 1. Mediaset’s “young” network is available free of charge at button 6 on the digital terrestrial remote control. For Sky subscribers, the channel is also visible on the 106 key of the decoder.

If you are not at home, you can watch the film for free on the platform Mediaset Play, which allows you to follow the film in streaming on your PC, tablet or smartphone. A simple registration with email or social network will give you access to all Mediaset content in live streaming and also, from the day after the broadcast, on demand.

