Around 700,000 male and female students in Spain who finish ESO are enrolled in Baccalaureate with the intention of later studying at university, according to 2022 data from the Ministry of Education and Vocational Training. But a very high percentage of these students do not yet know what they want to study. According to a 2019 study by the consultancy Circle Formation, firm specializing in providing comprehensive services marketing, communication and consultancy, 78% of these Spanish students are not sure which career they will choose. In addition, the university dropout of undergraduate studies in face-to-face universities, among students who entered the 2015-16 academic year of Spanish nationality, affects 13%, according to data from the Ministry of Universities in your report Analysis of dropout of undergraduate students in face-to-face universities in Spain. This document also points out that among the students who drop out, more than half do so after the first year, which shows that the beginning of the higher grade is the most delicate moment in terms of continuing their studies.

How can we help our children to safely access the career they like and encourage both involvement and help them in their personal development process? With the legislative change, more emphasis has been placed on the comprehensive training of students and personal and social development at an age in which taking care of these aspects is essential. According to LOMLOE [Ley Orgánica de Educación]: “It is essential to implement pedagogical proposals that, starting from the centers of interest of the students and increasing them, allow them to build knowledge with autonomy, initiative and creativity from their own learning and experiences.”

Many times, fathers and mothers have doubts about what type of education to choose for their children after ESO at a time when they are already thinking about making decisions for university, a degree or professional training. In this sense, it is normal for there to be uncertainty, but from personal experience, and because of the questions that I am usually asked to guide decision-making, I always answer the same thing: “The important thing is not to be in a hurry.”

It seems that at the age of 18 you have to take the leap, do everything perfectly, graduate from university in four years and enter the job market recently graduated. But more relevant than this is to consolidate a series of learning that goes beyond university preparation. At these ages, we find ourselves with the impossible balance between personal autonomy and dependency, and it is on this path that parents must serve as support. Obviously factors such as, for example, socioeconomic level or the need to enter a public university will condition decision-making, but it is crucial that we accompany and give space, also understanding where we come from.

We have reached record numbers in terms of post-pandemic child and adolescent mental health problems. For example, as noted in the UNICEF report Mental health and childhood in the development of covid-19 (2020), one in five minors between the ages of 10 and 19 suffer from a diagnosed mental health problem, with anxiety and depression being the most common in the youth and adolescent population. In addition, according to this document and according to the WHO data from 2011, Spain only dedicated 5% of the total expenditure on public health to mental health.

Accompanying, therefore, from the personal, the social and mental health is currently a factor of protection and educational success in a stage as important as Baccalaureate, which can generate a lot of stress and anxiety in students aged 17 and 18. Knowing how to answer questions such as “Mom, I don’t know what to study”, “I feel anxious because I don’t know what to do”, or “I’d better quit…” are issues that as parents are going to worry us. How can we face them?

First of all, you have to stay calm and ask them if they have already thought of something, because surely they have. You don’t have to dodge the bulge and answer: “Okay, you’ll get over it”. Afterwards, it is essential to generate alternatives to see if there are more options or, as they say colloquially, look for a plan B. It is also very enriching that parents and children work together on this search for alternatives for various reasons: it reassures and gives security to know that you can Talk about it with your parents without being told that you’re doing it wrong, that you’re not going anywhere that way, or that you’re not going to get anywhere in life because you don’t make it clear. To this is added that being accompanied in this process and having time to think helps a lot. Finally, because the above builds trust and, therefore, helps to reduce anxiety and the mistakes that rush generates.

Is there anything else parents can do? Yes, we have to change the way we talk. When we talk with our children, we must avoid preaching, continually alluding to external rules, threatening, disapproving or giving lessons. Basically, we must avoid everything we do as adults when we speak, since we do not put the focus of communication on the listener (your son or daughter) but on the speaker (yourself). If you talk to your children just so they will listen, instead of making an effort to listen, it is difficult for you to help them.

It is essential, therefore, to understand the Baccalaureate as a stage of global development at an academic, personal and family level. And in this sense, it is important to face these years without haste, attending to personal, emotional and social needs because it is not about doing everything perfectly, but about feeling good doing it. We have to understand that failure is not losing a course at 18 years old because you don’t know what to do or have doubts, rather the opposite: the fiasco at this stage is not helping those who, at 18 years of age, are immersed in an educational process that is relevant as a ritual. passing into adulthood.

Cesar de la Hoz He has a degree in Educational Psychology and is an expert in mediation and resolution of school and family conflicts, behavior modification and educational guidance and change management.

