Choc in Grosseto. A mom beats a little girl on the playground why this little one he did not want to play that day with his daughter. The two girls knew each other and often stayed together on the rides of this public park in the Tuscan city. That day, however, after the other girl refused, her mother got angry and beat her.

According to an initial reconstruction of the facts, a 40-year-old woman would have beaten a little girl in a playground of Grosseto because he didn’t want to play with his daughter. Her daughter had started to cry because he wanted to play with her and her mother would hit her other child.

The episode dates back to a few days ago. Two little girls of the same age were playing volleyball in the park, when the 40-year-old woman’s daughter came over to play with them. Her girls, however, refused to play with her: the girl ran to her mother to complain crying.

The mother decided to intervene, going to ask the two girls for explanations. After some discussion, the 40-year-old woman allegedly grabbed one of her two minors by the hair, throwing her to the ground.

The woman’s eldest son also intervened in the discussion by kicking the fallen girl in the abdomen, who was a little older than her sister. Fortunately, the victim’s parents intervened in time and decided to report the incident.

Mom beats a little girl in the park, luckily the parents intervene in time

Some witnesses present, meanwhile, had already called the Carabinieri to intervene. The agents promptly reached the playground and listened to witnesses who witnessed the scene in disbelief. The mother of the beaten girl reported what happened:

My daughter is afraid of meeting that woman in every corner. She doesn’t want to leave the house anymore.

These are the words of the woman who rightly decided to report the incident.