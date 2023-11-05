The drama of Arancha Corcero Giron, the young 27-year-old who died when she was attacked by 5 dogs during a walk

He was called Arancha Corcero Giron the young 27 year old nurse, who lost her life a few days ago after 5 dogs attacked her during a walk. The owner now risks being sued for the crime of negligent homicide, given how the events unfolded.

The disappearance of this young woman led pain and discomfort in the hearts of his loved ones. Her family is now calling for her to be done justicesince nothing like this had ever happened to her until that day.

The events occurred a few days ago, in one wooded area. The girl lived in the town of about 1000 inhabitants Roales del Panlocated in the province of Zamora, Spain.

Arancha lived with her parents in a local house. After graduation she had managed to get the job from nursewhich he so desired.

She was very sporty and that day, just like she always did, she went out to do her usual thing stroll. Up until that point, nothing unusual had ever happened.

However, just as she was walking, she herself makes a disparate call to his mother, to tell her what was happening. She told her: “Mom, the dogs are coming, the dogs are coming. Help!”

The death of Arancha Corcero Giron, after the arrival of the paramedics

When the father heard his daughter’s words, he quickly asked for the intervention of the parents agents and doctors. Once the latter arrived on site, however, they had no choice but to observe the death of young people.

There were 5 dogs that attacked her in a few moments. More precisely two shepherd dogs and three mastiffs, which have now all been seized by the Guardia Civil. The owner risks being sued for the crime of negligent homicide. The mayorin remembering Arancho, said: