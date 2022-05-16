This is a story that moved everyone. Mom gives the heart of her son who died in a car accident. And one day she decides to meet the boy who came back to life thanks to the gesture of generosity and altruism. He feels as if his son had returned to live in the bosom of another very young man.

Photo source from Pixabay

Nicholas was 25 years old when he died in a car accident. In September 2020, his mother, Maria Peters Clark, said goodbye forever, but allowed the donation of the organs of her son who died prematurely in such a tragic way.

Two years after that tragedy, the mother was able to meet the boy who received one of his organs. And that he has come back to life thanks to Nicholas’ heart beating hard in his chest. The two US families met thanks to Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency last Saturday 14 May.

The mother of the boy who died in a car accident and the boy who received his heart met at a restaurant. They had never met before. The young man also brought one stethoscope to allow the woman to feel her child’s heart beating in her chest.

His heart gave birth to this little boy, his family and many others. I have received letters from other people who have had his organs.

Photo source from Pixabay

The woman said that that was a really emotional moment for her: the boy who received the heart is on his second heart transplant, after a viral heart infection. Everything seems to be fine at the moment.

I feel so much love and joy.

Photo source from Pixabay

In addition to the heart, the doctors were also able to keep Nicholas’s eyes, which have already been donated to people who have returned to live.