This is the story of one mother giving birth to twins, one black and one white. Both parents are black and they already had a grown daughter. They had decided to give her a little brother or a little sister. To then discover that the woman was pregnant with twins. When they were born they couldn’t believe their eyes: one was white and one was black.

Stacy and Babajide live in Lagos, Nigeria. They already had a daughter when they decided to expand the family. The 31-year-old woman soon became pregnant. At the first ultrasound, however, they had a big surprise: they were expecting twins.

Definitely incredible news, but she never expected to be even more surprised after the planned cesarean delivery in the hospital. She knew she was expecting two boys, Daniel and Davidbut when she and her husband first saw them they were blown away.

When Daniel and David were born on February 26, 2019 they were fine. They were born minutes apart. The two little ones didn’t look alike at all, except for the brown eyes. In fact, Daniel has dark skin and curly black hair, like his older sister Demilade. David, on the other hand, has white skin and blond curls.

It was a huge surprise for mum and dad. The appearance of the twins has also left doctors and nurses speechless. Even today many do not believe that she is the mother of both or that her father is both.

Mom gives birth to twins, one black and one white: how is this possible?

Daniel arrived first, and then the nurse said that the second child has golden hair. I thought, how can this be possible? I looked down and saw David, he was completely white.

Dad was also overwhelmed, albeit happy, because they were fine. David was born with oculocutaneous albinism and due to this genetic disease he has fair skin and blond hair.