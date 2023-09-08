A truly heartbreaking episode is what happened in a hospital in the city of Palermo. Two twins as soon as they were born they tested positive for a narcotic substance and shortly after giving birth, the mother decided to leave them and go away, without recognizing them.

The same was notified of the incident Juvenile Attorney’s Officewho therefore decided to entrust them to the same hospital, pending their health conditions stable.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place in the past days. Precisely at the hospital Buccheri La Ferlawhich is located in the city of Palermo.

The woman with problems drug addictionshe had gone to the hospital for give birth. The two children, a boy and a girl, are now still hospitalized, since a few hours after coming into the world, they cocaine positive results.

The mother decided to leave in the hospital. This is because having that type of problem and also because not having any external support, such as family or partner, he can’t take care of them.

The doctors immediately proceeded to alert the Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office. As a result, they decided to entrust them to the medical director of the structure. Now I’m under close observation.

Twins abandoned and positive for a narcotic substance: what emerged about the mother

The woman now has approx 10 days to change your mind. In case he decides to take care of them, he can go back to the hospital and recognize them. Of course she always has the precedence. Given the positivity to that substance, the conditions of the children would arouse great worry.

In case you decide not to take them with you, they will be declared adoptable. In the meantime, a real one has taken place in the city solidarity contest. There are so many people who are coming forward, even if only by bringing useful objects for the children.

Furthermore, the investigations revealed that the mother had other childrenwhich has never recognized. They are all given up for adoption to other families.