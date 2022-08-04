Camporotondo, mom gets out of the car to greet an acquaintance and her 2-year-old daughter remains locked inside

An incredible episode, but which fortunately ended in the best way thanks to the promptness of the mother and the carabinieri. A little girl of suns 2 years she was locked in her car and risked heat stroke. The agents arrived within minutes and avoided the drama.

For the woman and her little one it was minutes of anxiety and despair, but which fortunately did not lead to anything serious. The girl is standing well and she was also able to go home.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place in the afternoon of Tuesday 2 August. Precisely in Piazza Roma, a Camporotondometropolitan city of the capital.

The mother and the baby had gone out on errands. They were running around in machine and until then, everything was proceeding normally. It seemed to be a day like any other.

At a certain point, however, the woman stopped in the square and got out of the vehicle for greet an acquaintance. It is in these seconds that the little one is accidentally locked inside the vehicle.

The keys they stayed inside the car and not knowing what to do, Mom promptly launched the alarm to the police. She was anxious and really scared about the fate of her child.

2-year-old girl locked in a car, saved by the carabinieri

The agents arrived on site in a few minutes and fortunately, in a very short time they managed to pull out the child. She risked a heat stroke and his life was in grave danger.

This terrible episode took place a few days after the similar event that occurred in Latina. In this case, however, the parents left their 2-month-old baby locked in the car under the sun, while they did they quarreled near there.

After about 30 minutes, the police and the health workers arrived. Only after being transported to the hospital, it emerged that the little girl was positive for cocaine. For this the Juvenile Court has decided to revoke parental responsibility to the couple, already known for petty crimes. They both also have drug problems.