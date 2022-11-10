The investigations are still ongoing, while he is already thinking about selling the place

Investigations continue in the case of Laura Grecofound lifeless in the hairdressing salon where she had worked for years. Salon put up the sale after the death of her partner from her boyfriend Sadiq Khan, who is the owner of the venue. Meanwhile, investigations continue to understand what happened and how the death occurred.

The local newspaper “The small”He explains that the investigations into the case of Laura Greco, mother of two children, go on, to understand what happened to the 33-year-old woman who had been working in that salon for some time as a hairdresser. Salon that belongs to her boyfriend.

The lifeless body, lying in a closet, was found by her partner, together with the woman’s family. They couldn’t get in touch with her and so they worried about her. The front door was closed from the inside and I don’t dream about it signs of forced entry.

There Power of attorney he has already ordered an autopsy on the body of the woman from Trieste, found lifeless on Saturday 29 October at the Dream hairdressing salon in Trieste, where she had been working for some time.

In addition, the Prosecutor’s Office also asked for toxicological tests, while the Flying Squad of the Trieste Police Headquarters continues to investigate the death. At the moment there would be no one registered in the register of suspects for his death.

Salon on sale after the death of his partner: the announcement appeared on Subito.it

For sale a large hairdressing salon in a central position and in the Piazza Garibaldi transit area (via Foscolo 4b). 5 places for cutting + two head washes + separate space for manicure and pedicure + nails + space for massage + two bathrooms + two internal closets.

The announcement, complete with photos of the room where the woman’s body was found, appeared on the Subito.it platform, published by Laura Greco’s boyfriend, found lifeless inside the Dream salonwhich belongs to boyfriend Sadiq Khan.