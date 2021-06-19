The weekly Gente confirmed the news of the third pregnancy of Cristel Carrisi, daughter of Al Bano and Romina Power

Although the news has not yet been confirmed by those directly involved, the weekly Gente states that Cristel Carrisi, daughter of Al Bano and Romina Power, is expecting her third child. Married since 2016 to Davor Luksic, she had already given birth to the little ones Kay Tyrone is Cassia Ylenia.

Credit: crisberry_ – Instagram

Daughter of art, Cristel has also become famous for several of her own appearances on television and for two songwriter albums which have had some success.

Born in 1985, years ago she met and fell in love with the Chilean Croatian entrepreneur Davor Luksic. The two are married on 3 September 2016 in a beautiful and private ceremony celebrated in Lecce, in Puglia, the homeland of her family.

Credit: crisberry_ – Instagram

About two years later, precisely the May 10, 2018, the two held theirs in their arms first child. To announce the birth of Klay Tyronne grandfather Al Bano Carrisi had thought of it during an episode of The Voice of Italy, talent of Rai in which he played the role of judge.

Only 15 months later, then the August 10, 2019, Cristel, Davor and Klay have welcomed a new member into the family: the little one Cassia Ylenia. The name, in that case, had been chosen in honor of Cristel’s sister who mysteriously disappeared decades earlier.

Credit: crisberry_ – Instagram

Now it seems that the happy family is ready to widen again. People confirmed the third pregnancy of the daughter of Al Bano and Romina and it seems that the baby will be born next autumn. Still no indiscretion regarding the sex or the name of the unborn child.

Cristel Carrisi has closed his social profiles

Credit: crisberry_ – Instagram

In a world constantly looking for perfection to be shown in an ephemeral way on social networks, Cristel Carrisi has decided to go against the tide. He did this about a year ago when he publicly announced that he wanted to leave his Instagram profile. Here are the words he used:

Credit: crisberry_ – Instagram

Going Offline … I have been saying to myself for a couple of years: “today I delete Instagram, today I uninstall it”. Well, “today” has arrived. I was posting photos looking for confirmation: I’m cool, I’m good, I’m beautiful, I’m better than her … but not at the level of that other one.