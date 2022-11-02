Home page World

A TikToker has sparked controversy with a video telling her 3-year-old son that she will no longer breastfeed him.

Kassel – There are almost infinite opinions on some topics. Especially among mothers, the perfect time to stop breastfeeding is such a controversial debate. At least if you have one tik tok in which a Mexican mother breastfeeds her 3-year-old son for the last time while crying bitterly.

A short time later: 28 million clicks and over 41,000 comments in which other users are discussing whether the woman is grossly exaggerating, whether her child is too old to breastfeed, or whether she should simply be left alone. The woman seems to enjoy the attention, however, and regularly reposts the video to let even more people share in her grief.

Emotional video: TikTokerin announces the end of breastfeeding to her son

In the video, the Mexican woman can be seen lying on a bed, breastfeeding her son. She cries bitterly and tells her son that she will no longer breastfeed him. The piece of music “Cornfield Chase” from the film “Interstellar” is playing in the background, which further charges the video with pathos.

The son himself, in contrast to that crying baby on an airplane, seems less concerned than his mother and, apart from an interposed “Why?”, is more concerned with feeding than with the weaning message. At the end of the video, the mother congratulates her son on the three years they have spent together.

There is one thing above all in the comments: disagreement on the subject of breastfeeding

While the mother and her son appear very harmonious, things are heating up in the comments column. The first noisy camp finds the son’s age strange and makes fun of the woman. “The guy will soon be graduating from high school,” they say, and: “If you can’t let go, the child can’t either.”

Others defend the mother. A user writes: “I’m sad that I was alienated at first. It’s natural, but I still had to persuade myself because society conveys it differently.” Some comments attack the critics directly: “I can’t believe what is being commented on here. He’s 3. That’s a very normal age for breastfeeding.”

The mother’s intense grief is also a topic and again the audience does not agree. “Ok, but why are you crying?” says one side. “That moment together with the baby. The moment you feed it. I miss breastfeeding my son. Time stood still and we just looked at each other,” replies the other side, more sympathetically.

Regardless of the numerous criticisms, the mother is not unsettled and comments herself: “I received SO MUCH love and support. That weighs much heavier than hate.”

Experts are certain: breastfeeding a 3-year-old is completely normal

Experts, on the other hand, are very clearly on the side of the mother. Lactation consultant Anja Bier explains in the Pharmacy magazine: “The natural weaning age is between the ages of two and four years or even later. In any case, you shouldn’t let yourself be pressured into anything.”

Above all, the WHO recommends exclusively breastfeeding babies for at least six months and then slowly introducing complementary foods. Breastfeeding is also said to reduce the risk of obesity in children. According to the breastfeeding product manufacturer medela Some researchers suspect that, from a biological perspective, children could even be breastfed up to the age of six or seven.

Kindergesundheit-info.de reports that weaning can also be an emotional challenge for everyone involved and that it is therefore important that mothers show their children a lot of affection and love during this time. That explains the tears in the controversial TikTok. Of course, nobody can tell whether the mother dramatizes the topic again because of its controversy. There are endless opinions on this in the comments. (loud)