Drama in Ficarazzi, 22-year-old mother falls unconscious and jams her 4-month-old son on the sofa: the carabinieri intervened

An episode that fortunately had a happy ending occurred on Monday 30 January, in the municipality of Ficarazzi. A 22 year old mother she passed out and blocked her 4-month-old son under her on the sofa. The carabinieri intervened urgently.

The story had a happy ending thanks to the intervention of the grandmother, who was alarmed to hear the desperate cry of the little one and because no one told her he replied.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place on the day of Monday 30 January. Precisely in the small town of Ficarazziwhich is located in the province of Palermo.

The 22-year-old girl was alone in the house with hers 4 month old baby. Up until that moment, everything was proceeding normally for them.

Suddenly, the young woman who is affected by diabetes, he fell ill and passed out on the sofa in the house. Next to her was her baby.

The grandmother, in hearing the desperate crying of the little one, she immediately went to check. She tried ringing the bell several times, but she never received one reply. For this reason she was concerned and asked for the timely intervention of the police.

The discovery in the house of the 22-year-old mother

The police arrived at the scene within minutes. They managed to enter the house in a short time and found the girl on the sofa unconscious and the son he was stuck below her.

First, what they released the little one and later gave some sugar to the woman to counter the probable hypoglycemia.

The 118 doctors also intervened on the spot. The latter visited both the mother and her child and, fortunately, despite the severity of the incident, both resulted in good conditions. They suffered no serious consequences.