Wales, a mum has been excluded from her daughter’s Christmas play because she has too many tattoos. The school: “Laa look out the window”

It’s time for Christmas plays, but in one in particular in Wales an episode has occurred that is causing discussion: a mother because she has too many tattoos was excluded from the act of the daughter. Melissa sloanthis is the name of the protagonist of the story, aged 45, as told by the British tabloids she is ‘tattoo addict’.

Tattooed mom got rejected from school for Christmas play. The story

Melissa sloan she said her daughter’s school prevented her from attending the Christmas play: “Not they made me to come in and they told me to to look through the window from the class. Because? Because I have too many face tattoos“.

The protagonist said that she gets three tattoos done a week. Over the years she has counted on having some on body 800, including face. For this aspect, the presence of Melissa Sloane is not liked in school.

Melissa sloan lives in Wales, he told the Daily Star: “No Christmas parties and when I go to my daughter’s school I don’t get invited. They told me I could attend the party by going into the backyard and looking through the classroom window.”

Melissa Sloane isn’t just shut out of plays and school

Being “banned” from the school that’s not the only problem they give tattoos. Melissa Sloane she says that very often her looks prevented her from getting a job and sometimes she was even kindly “bounced” from some pubs. Women usually do she gets her boyfriend to do her “prison-style” tattoos in home. And after what happened she said she will take “a break”: “I don’t think I’ll get a tattoo for Christmas. Maybe it’s not the time. But I prefer to dedicate myself entirely to my children”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

