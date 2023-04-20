Although it is hardly talked about anymore Candy CrushThis is a game that has remained in the minds of many users who spend their free time on mobile devices every day. This has led certain people to become professionals, reaching such a point of entering tournaments that sometimes it is not even known that they are in circulation.

This has happened to erryn rhoden of Columbus, Ohio; since he enteredl Candy Crush Saga All Stars Tournament without being aware of it. recently the son of Rhoden called xane, posted a tweet about his gamer mom that went viral. He himself mentions that she was the main competitor in her group and entered the tournament where there are prizes of $250,000 USD.

So my mom plays candy crush all the time for years now. APPARENTLY she accidentally entered an official candy crush tourney and had no idea what it was. She’s in the semi-finals and seeded #1 in her region witch I believe is just number 1 in USA. This is a 250k prize pool tourney — Xane (@RhodenXane) April 12, 2023

So my mom has been playing Candy Crush all the time for years. Apparently, she accidentally entered an official Candy Crush tournament and had no idea what it was about. She’s in the semifinals and she’s the #1 seed in her region, which I think she’s just #1 in the US. This is a 250k prize pool tournament.

This is what he mentioned Rhoden to Kotaku In an interview that they did:

I have three children, and now I am 48 years old. I used to play a lot of video games. When I quit, I started playing Candy Crush. Because I have Attention Deficit Disorder, I need to have ten things going at once. It’s just something to fill my mind and keep me focused. I started playing it 10 years ago. They don’t let you know where you’re ranked or what region you’re playing in, until the very end they’re telling me these things. It just says I’m number one in my group.

For now, the tournament has not finished, but it is reported that it is still in the semifinals, so it will be a matter of time before it is announced if in the end he managed to be crowned with victory.

Remember that Candy Crush Is available in iOS and Android.

Via: Kotaku

editor’s note: Without a doubt, it is quite curious that someone who sees the game as something to learn enters a tournament that they don’t even know about, on top of that, they are constantly advancing between the positions. We’ll see if in the end he manages to take the crown.