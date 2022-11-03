The moment in which a furious mother entered the classroom where her son was studying was recorded on video. The woman began yelling at her son’s classmates, apparently outraged by the bullying he received at school. “You have one year left to graduate, scoundrels“, He said.

The events took place in the Argentine city of General Roca, in the province of Río Negro, precisely at the CEM 1 school, according to ‘La Nación’.

The woman, angry, also mentioned: “I came 10 million times, I’m already rotten”, implying that she had possibly already alerted the school authorities to the situation about the harassment her son received.

The mother asked the son who were the classmates who were bothering him, to which a young man who was standing at the back of the room replied: “I am”. Without thinking twice, the woman quickly walked towards the minor and, without anyone expecting it, beat him up in front of the entire class.

Immediately, the other companions, including the woman’s son, approached to separate them and prevent her from continuing to hit the boy. Other students managed to record part of the fight, while the teacher was relegated to second place.

Lucas Frank, director of the school, commented to the local newspaper ‘Río Negro’ about the situation. “The regulations are very clear. There are duties and rights of parents, students and teachers”. He also highlighted that the mother’s behavior “was not appropriate”. In the institution they explained that a tutor had also been attacked.

No details are yet known about the complaints of bullying that the mother could make or the consequences that she will have for hitting the minor.

VIDEO DOCUMENT: MOTHER FUCKING WITH A STUDENT -He got tired of his son being bullied. She went to school, entered the classroom and hit the targeted boy

It happened at CEM 1 of General Roca, Río Negro. pic.twitter.com/MPESmDysZP — MARCELO FAVA (@MARCELOFAVAOK) November 2, 2022

