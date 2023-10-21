The story of this one mom went viral on the web. Darian Depreta was playing with her little girl, as she always did, when she noticed a strange brown/black spot on the roof of her mouth. Concerned and as any parent would do, she immediately made an appointment with the pediatrician.

I tried cleaning it, to see if it was something I could remove, but it wouldn’t come off.

The next day, the mother went to the doctor with her little girl and after the visit no one in the office was able to understand what it could be. A nurse even tried to clean the stain, but it wouldn’t go away. They finally thought she might be it a desire, which the woman had never noticed before. But Depreta wasn’t convinced about her, so she decided to have her examined by another doctor. The latter managed to understand the truth. It was absolutely nothing alarming. The little girl was glued to her palate, with her tongue, a piece of cardboard. All it took was a little more scraping to get it out.

I cried and then laughed, cried and then laughed, for a long time while the doctor looked at me. I thought she was calling me crazy, but she understood that my concerns were more than right. In fact, she reassured me, telling me that my daughter might even have suffocated if that piece of cardboard hadn’t stuck to her roof.

This mother’s post went viral and went around the world in a short time. Many of her sent their sympathy, others really enjoyed reading her story. But Depreta wanted to tell everything on the web, even for warn many parents on the danger of cartoons in such young children. Fortunately, her daughter did not suffer any serious consequences, but things could have gone very differently.