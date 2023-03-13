This is the story of Anna, a 45-year-old teacher from Frosinone who passed away without being able to hug his son again. The judges had decided that the minor lived with his father, who refused to let the ex see the boy. There diagnosed pathology it moved on fast, faster than the judge’s decision. So she disappeared without embracing him again.

Anna was 45 years old and worked as teacher in Frosinone. She was also the mother of a 10-year-old boy, Alessio, whom she hadn’t seen since June 2021. She wanted to hug him again before leaving this earth, since they had diagnosed her with bad luck.

The woman had also turned to a court, with an application presented to a judge, who however took time to decide. Too much time. The pathology she was suffering from went faster than earthly justice and she Anna went away without being able to embrace again Alessio, who lives in Bisceglie with his father.

On March 23, 2021 Anna and her husband Giuseppe decide to break up with. She accuses her partner, a hospital doctor 20 years older, of mistreatment, often repeated even in front of her two children (Alessio who is 10 today and Isa who is 17).

The criminal case, whose next hearing will be in September, is going ahead. Isa stays to live with her mother. Alessio, however, with his father. Once a month he has to take the boy to visit his mother. After the separation, however, Anna discovers pancreatic cancer, which often forces her to hospital. Since December 2021 Anna will never see her son again, on the decision of her father.

On April 22, 2022, the husband tells the judge why he won’t show Alessio to his mother.

Yesterday evening, around 11pm, just before we fell asleep, my son tells me that, in the morning, he had received a call from his mother who told him: “Come and see me as soon as possible, because I will have to die soon”. Hearing such a serious statement, I immediately tried to activate a path of psychological protection and reassurance towards my son, to prevent him from falling into a state of severe anxiety.

In the meantime, however, Alessio often writes to his mother, asking her to pick him up. The woman gets worse, however, until her death. Now her 17-year-old daughter Isa will continue her mother Anna’s battle, also because in September she will be of age and will be able to turn herself in civil party in the criminal case against the father.