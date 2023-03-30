Iolanda Gentile she is the Neapolitan professor who passed away after surgery. The teacher was the mother of four children, including a young man soccer player registered with Napoli, Francesco Pio Falzarano. On Twitter, the football team wanted to express their condolences for the young boy who wears the blue shirt of Napoli.

There 51-year-old math teacher passed away following surgery in the province of Naples. Mother of four, she leaves her family with a loss too great to face.

One of Iolanda Gentile’s four children is a young footballer who wears the Napoli Calcio shirt. The Neapolitan football club, after learning of the terrible news, expressed its condolences for the disappearance of the professor of the Pythagoras-Cross High School of Torre Annunziata.

SSC Napoli expresses deep condolences for the passing of Mrs. Iolanda Gentile mother of our young Falzarano footballer Francesco Pio.

These are the words that the Neapolitan soccer team wanted to dedicate to the mathematics teacher who died at the age of 51. She had to undergo surgery. But something went wrong and unfortunately her heart suddenly stopped.

Iolanda Gentile, goodbye to the 51-year-old Neapolitan mathematics teacher

The professor’s family has decided to file a complaint with the police, the agents of the Castellammare di Stabia police station. There Prosecutor of Torre Annunziata he has already opened an investigation and the magistrates have registered six doctors in the register of suspects. So as to be able to carry out all the investigations of the case.

The 51-year-old mother of four had to perform routine laparoscopic surgery at a clinic in Torre del Greco, a hysterectomy. After the operation, performed on 22 March, she fell ill and the doctors transported her to the San Leonardo hospital in Castellammare di Stabia, where she died.