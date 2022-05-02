Modena, there could be a sudden turn on the story of Samantha Migliore: even a doctor could be involved

There may be an unexpected twist on the dramatic death of Samantha Migliore, the mother who died following a breast surgery performed at home. The investigators are currently at work to reconstruct his last moments of life and understand who is responsible for what happened.

The events began in the home of the family, which is located in Maranelloin the province of Modena, last April 21.

Samantha had contacted a woman, called Pamela Andress to undergo breast treatment. However, a few minutes after the start, the young mom began to blame a severe illness.

The timely intervention of doctors did not lead to results hoped for. Unfortunately the woman died in the arms of her husband, who immediately realized that there was something very much strange.

The only one investigated is Pamela Andress for the crimes of wrongful death, abusive profession and even death as a result of another crime. At the moment, however, the lady turns out to be free.

The investigators immediately set to work to understand this dramatic story and in these last hours, a new detail has emerged detail. In one report, one of the reporters from TgCom24he said that most likely there is also a doctor. However, it is not yet clear how.

The investigation into Samantha Migliore’s death

On Thursday, an autopsy was also performed on the woman’s body and from this examination, it emerged that her death occurred from the silicone ended up in the blood. This probably happened after a breakup blood vessel.

Unfortunately, even the transport to the hospital could not to help the woman to survive. Her death was quick and also very painful.

Investigators made one search in the home of Pamela Andress and have kidnapped drugs and syringes. The woman to the police when she arose, told a different version from that of the victim’s husband.