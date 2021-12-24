The sad news comes from Livorno, where a 33-year-old mother died due to a bad illness. Denise Benassai she became a mother last Christmas and was well known in the area.

He worked like businesswoman at the head of the Review Center Ok and she was the daughter of the family at the head of the Benauto car showroom, as well as the sister of Francesco Benassai, a footballer in the Taranto team.

She was a strong and sunny woman, who had inherited the great family passion. She became a mother for the first time last year. Unfortunately several months ago, he discovered he had a melanoma. The doctors had decided to admit her to the Cisanello hospital in Pisa, but her situation has worsened and in recent days the hospital team had chosen to transfer her to the palliative care ward in Livorno, where unfortunately Denise Benassai went to off forever. She died on December 23rd.

A news that shocked her family, who supported her until the last day, her friends and everyone who knew her loved her. Lots of people who wanted remember it on social networks, posting a photo of him accompanied by farewell messages.

Today you leave us a great void, because when people like you leave they leave their mark.

He leaves us a nice person, a good mom, a kiss in the wind wherever you are.

Goodbye special friend, I will always carry you in my heart, I will always remember everything you have done for me. You were truly a special person to me you will always be. In fact, I will love you forever my friend.

These are some of the messages appeared on social media and published by Denise’s friends.

Also there football club of Taranto wanted to publish a message in support of the player and brother of the victim Francesco Benassai: