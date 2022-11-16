This mother’s story moved the whole world. Haley Parke she gave birth to her baby before the end of her pregnancy, to allow her husband, a cancer patient, to hug him for the first and last time.

When they found out they were pregnant, a light came in the life of Haley Parke and her husband John Brinton (JB) Parke. Unfortunately the man discovered he had a bad bad in 2021.

They had been married for about three years and already had a young son. The wife has always remained close to her husband and she hoped that the news of her pregnancy, she would give him strength to win that tough challenge against life.

Unfortunately, on November 28, 2021, John was hospitalized following a worsening of his health conditions. The doctors were honest with him and with the expectant mother. They could do nothing more and remained with them few days of life.

Haley didn’t think twice, asked the doctors an induction of labor. The due date was 3 weeks away, but she couldn’t give birth to the child alone and know that her husband would never hug him.

A request that was accepted by the hospital, the humanity of the doctors understood the suffering of that family. So, after the induction, the woman was taken to the labor room. Things didn’t quite go as planned and she finally gave birth with a emergency cesarean.

Nothing mattered in that moment, not even the pain of a scar he would carry for the rest of his life. And the coolest thing it happened right after birth.

The story of Haley Parke

The miracle of all this? When our baby was placed on John’s chest, his vital signs improved instantly. He was also able to understand, despite his serious condition, that our son was there and he was making small head movements and soft moans.

The woman’s bed was brought into the same room as her husbandthe doctors allowed her to spend the last moments of the man’s life all three together.

I spent my recovery time watching my husband. I looked at him sadly, but with admiration for his strength. He took his last breaths with our son on his chest and my hand in his.