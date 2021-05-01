I have already written several notes for Clarín about the way my mother is losing her memory due to Alzheimer’s, and how her life and our relationship have changed profoundly since the coronavirus pandemic arrived.

But all was not counted. Suddenly, chaos appeared on the scene.

Let me explain: the doctor at the religious residence where Mom lives called to tell me that she had been swabbed and it tested positive. She was isolated in her room with a fever and muscle pain. You had to wait and pray. The next day it got worse. And as she was getting worse, the doctor asked me if we wanted to transfer her to a clinic. I told her that Mom had chosen to stay with the people who had been lovingly caring for her in recent times.

The way of the cross lasted a few days. And suddenly the virus lost violence. The doctor sent me some short videos of Mom sitting in her wheelchair and saying she was feeling better.

The images filled me with excitement and hope. A few weeks later I was able to visit her. He did not remember that he had had Covid, but said that for several days he had felt in the middle of the chaos. I asked him if the chaos was his emotions or the thread of his memories and he replied that it was both.

We rebuild the past as if we were ordering the pieces of a puzzle because memory is an abyss where the past accumulates without a linear and synchronous script.

We do not see yesterday as if it were a movie, and we do not know why we remember a small part of our experiences. To top it all, many memories are actually made up. The mind is an enigma.

Ilya Prigogine is the author of Chaos Theory. In 1977 he received the Nobel Prize in Chemistry. His Theory proposes that a small change in the initial condition of a phenomenon causes a great diversity of derivations. The famous “butterfly effect”. That is why we can never predict what will happen.

Prigogine claimed that the human brain is unstable and that the slightest effect can lead to mental disorder. Neuroscientists agree with him. The same thing happens with emotions: when they get disordered they push us into chaos. We already know that the threads that link mental and emotional health are thin and fragile.

Chaos Theory allows us to imagine that the pandemic altered the initial social order and is causing a collective emotional and mental confusion. Chaos? And just as mom forgot that she had Covid, is it not possible for us to ignore or deny the confusion that affects us? There is a thread as subtle as it is enigmatic that goes from order to disorder and chaos.

Prigogine suggested that time passes and chaos ends. And after that? Neurology explains that we suffer from traumatic forgetfulness. The worst of the past can be veiled. But that does not mean that we come out unscathed as if nothing had happened.

On the contrary: reality will prevail and the consequences of mental and emotional disorder will appear. Perhaps reality is already showing us a face that we never imagined seeing or, what is worse, that we refuse to recognize as our own.

The pandemic surprised us. The worst suspicions are everyday experiences because the fear of Covid materialized. The individual and collective drama of the pandemic is anchored in the present and fills us with uncertainty and anguish. What can we do in the face of this new reality? We will have to act with intellectual humility and human sensitivity to prevent chaos from winning the fight.

Carlos Balmaceda is a writer

