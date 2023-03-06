Home page World

From: Victoria Krumbeck

Split

Many are already looking forward to their big day and imagining their dream wedding. But what happened to a bride in England sounds more like a “nightmare” wedding.

Munich – There are many horror scenarios that a bride can imagine before the wedding: the dress becomes a stumbling block, the weather doesn’t play along or the groom is late. A lot can go wrong on this day. This was also shown by a couple who wanted to divorce just a few hours after the wedding. It also gets bad when the husband flees after just a few days. But what happened to a bride in England surpasses all imagination.

Bride catches husband in the toilet: he is being breastfed by his mother

Host and wedding planner Georgie Mitchell shared an incredible story on the podcast The Unfiltered Bride. A bride found her groom in the toilet while he was being breastfed by his mother. This story was told to her by a wedding makeup artist who had done the bride’s makeup. dailymail reported the curious story. Whether or not the story actually happened cannot be confirmed with certainty.

The makeup artist had just finished the bride’s makeup when she had to go to the bathroom. Georgie let her co-host Beth guess what the bride found in the bathroom. Because what the bride saw “is enough to end a wedding,” according to Georgie. She guessed that the groom was cheating on his fiancee. But that was just off the mark. The next time she tried to guess, she thought that the man in the toilet had taken drugs. But that wasn’t right either.

Georgie insisted it was “a lot worse”. Breaking it up, she said, “He was breastfed by his mother.” The co-host couldn’t believe what she heard. “Sorry, WHAT? Why would you marry a man [der noch stillt]she asked, dumbfounded. But Georgie defended the woman because she was pretty sure the bride didn’t know about any of this.

Bride catches groom and mother breastfeeding: “You certainly wouldn’t kiss”

The story raises another question, however. Why was the groom’s mother still able to breastfeed him? Georgie guessed it must have happened on a regular basis. Otherwise the mother would not have been able to produce any more milk. But even if the woman was in shock, according to Georgie, she did not cancel the wedding. Finally everything was prepared for the big day. “But you certainly wouldn’t kiss the groom,” she scoffed.

The podcasters shared the excerpt on their TikTok account. The users were shocked. “Took ‘Mama’s Boy’ to a whole new level,” wrote one. “Oh my god I didn’t know what to expect but it wasn’t even a fleeting thought!” responded another user. For another user, it was clear that nothing could be worse than a scam. But for him it was clear: “This is worse.”

Such experiences cannot be planned, but the wedding can. Location, food and co. can get pretty expensive. (vk)