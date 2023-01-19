Mom bonus, the guide to not losing money

Ready a bonuses for women and in particular for mothers, aimed at helping those who have to face motherhood, both for new mothers and for those who already have children, natural or otherwise.

The bonuses right now it’s a great help because it goes to support all those women and families who suddenly found themselves having to face a particularly problematic and difficult period economically.

It’s not a bonuses new, because it has been possible to request it for practically years and it has to do with all the municipalities.

It is – reads the website imilanesi.nanopress.it – ​​a welfare service that reaches all those who become moms, both after a birth and following an adoption or foster care. When a child arrives, you know, the expenses are many, so any economic aid is welcomed by both the wealthy and less well-off classes.

With the arrival of a creature, money is never enough. So if you are entitled to specific bonuses, the advice is to inquire and not let them slip away.

The bonuses we are talking about is the municipal maternity bonus, otherwise called basic allowance. The service is aimed at all those mothers who cannot benefit from maternity assistance and who have a low ISEE that falls within the established limits.

The check arrived following the legislative decree of 26 March 2001, ie number 51. It can be received by all mothers in childbirth or who have provided for an adoption or foster care in the indicated year who are not working. This is the only way to obtain gods important help from the municipalities.

Subscribe to the newsletter

