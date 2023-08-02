A video posted by Anabel Leon on TikTok has caused a lot of controversy. While she is in labor, the mom asks her husband to save her during childbirth and not the baby. If something went wrong, she asked her partner to tell the doctors to think of her first and then of her baby she was carrying.

The woman, on her TikTok account (@anabelmoralezz), posted a video with a direct message to her husband. During the birth, in case of complications, he should have told the doctors to save her and not the unborn child.

A request that might seem selfish and absurd, but in reality it is not. The woman had her reasons for asking. Anabel Leon he did not want the couple’s other son to be left without a mother. For this reason she asked to be the priority during the delivery.

To my husband: if I’m giving birth and the doctor says you have to choose between me or the baby, please save me, I don’t want Ethan to grow up without a mom and I don’t want you to have to raise two kids alone while your wife mourns too.

The video was taken in labor room, while the woman was intent on enduring the pains of childbirth before giving birth to her child. Sad music accompanies the clip, which went viral, amassing millions of views in a short time.

Unfortunately, sometimes it happens that something goes wrong during childbirth. And the companion is called to make a terrible decision: to save the mother or to save the child? Often both is not possible.

The woman simply wanted to relieve her husband of this decision, thinking only and exclusively of the eldest son and of him. But many found her request downright selfish.