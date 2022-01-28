After 8 months living as strays, Queen and Freddy are saved by the volunteers, who now want to find a family willing to adopt them.

The story we have decided to tell you today speaks of the exceptional and indissoluble love between Queen and Freddy. They are two wonderful and sweet dogs, mother and son, who found themselves living as strays at the same time and without a family to take care of them. Luckily, a shelter is helping them now, but what they want is to spend Mother’s Day together in a comfortable home.

The story of these two little dogs began four years ago when Queen gave birth to little Freddy. From the first moment she saw him, the little dog hasn’t never wanted to get away from her puppy and this bond has intensified more and more with the passage of time.

Unfortunately, the family they lived with could no longer take care of them due to economic problems. Instead of finding an ideal solution, those people however had chosen to abandon themtogether on the streets of Virginia.

The two little dogs lived stray for eight months. They lived by expedients, trying to survive hunger and cold, always together, side by side.

Fortunately, after so much suffering, fate decided to change lives of these two beautiful furry ones.

Queen and Freddy look for a home together

Passersby who had seen Queen and Freddy contacted her Homeward Trails, a Washington DC rescue association. The volunteers, as usual, rushed to the indicated place and welcomed the two puppies in their facility.

The first weeks in the structure were served at care of those two dogs injured and debilitated by street life, but also a know their soul always kind and docile towards everyone, animals or people who were.

The most blatant thing of all was that the mother and son were absolutely inseparable. When one got up, the other followed him, and vice versa.

If one went away for a visit or for a walk, the other looked fixedly at the door of the box, in the only one waiting for him to come back.

Looking for a different home for each of them would certainly be easier, but the volunteers have decided to give them up for adoption only to someone who decides to take them bothso you never separate them.

It won’t be easy, but the angels of refuge don’t have the slightest intention of give up.