They were called Kata, Gaia and Ameliathe 37 year old mother and 8 and 10 year old sisters that have lost his life in Foggia, in an accident involving the Audi in which they were traveling and a moped. The father and two other children who were inside the car are not in danger of life. They are hospitalized for their injuries. The driver of the moped involved in the crash was also killed in the accident.

Gaia and Amelia were only 8 and 10 years old. They were sisters and were traveling that day with their 37-year-old mother, Katarzyna Jadwiga Novak. They are the victims of the accident that took place late last Sunday evening, in the countryside of Cerignola, in the province of Foggia.

Another person was killed in the collision between the Audi A3 and a moped: the driver of the moped was 29 years old and his name was Musa Arama. Injured, but not seriously, were the father of the two girls, a 40-year-old laborer originally from Mali, and a little sister and a little brother aged 13 and 4 respectively.

According to what was reconstructed by the investigators, the family was returning by car to Trinitapoli (Barletta-Andria-Trani) Sunday evening. Suddenly their car collided with a moped driven by the 29-year-old, also originally from Mali.

The accident took place along the provincial road 75, former state road 544 a few kilometers from Borgo Tressanti, in the open countryside. The Audi went off the road, flipping over and going to finish his run against the guard rail.

The investigators must ascertain the speed with which the car was proceeding, which collided with the moped. Meanwhile, the wounded are in hospital, but their lives are not in danger.

The father traveled in an air ambulance to reach the Casa Sollievo della Sofferenza in San Giovanni Rotondo. The couple’s other two children, on the other hand, are still hospitalized in the Foggia hospital.