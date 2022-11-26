A UK mum and dad died within four weeks of each other, leaving behind two children: What happened

Mum and dad died a few days later, the children find themselves alone. A very sad story that comes from the United Kingdom, precisely from Birmingham.

Amie Walton and Chris Mills, these names of the two parents, lost their lives four weeks apart. Harry, 8 years old and Mia, 6 years old, found each other overnight, without their mum and dad by their side. Without even understanding why…

Mom had been battling a long time bad pain in the liver and intestines. He knew he’d probably never see his children grow up, but he didn’t expect to have to lose their father first.

Last July 18, she woke up and took a terrible discovery. Husband Chris had lost his life in the night. Doctors pinpointed a stomach ulcer as the cause of death.

The next month, mom also has lost his long battle against the tumor.

Harry and Mia no longer have their parents, but luckily they can count onlove of their maternal grandmother. The woman has promised that she will do her best to raise them just as her daughter would have done.

We knew of the inevitable loss of my daughter, but didn’t expect the shock of Chris’ death. We will continue to carry them forever in our hearts and make them live every day in the memories of their children. I will do my best for Harry and Mia.

We want to thank everyone for the affection we have received, the story of the two parents who died four weeks apart from each other, has affected the whole world and the love that has come to us has been so much.

The story of a mother and father who lost their lives just weeks apart made the world Tour through social networks. And as the grandmother pointed out, the love that came to the family was so much.