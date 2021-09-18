“When I’m with Daddy, I miss you. And when I’m with you, I miss daddy,” says eleven-year-old Vicky, daughter of Stine Jensen. In the podcast Divorce with Stine goes the philosopher and NRCcolumnist in search of the meaning of divorce. She acts as a researcher and questions experts, experiential experts and writers. What does a divorce cost? How often do people divorce each other? Why do we even divorce? The power of podcast lies in that Jensen also explores her own divorce. She will talk to her ex-husband Jaime for this. Jensen dares to be admirably vulnerable. It produces honest and sometimes painful dialogues. He: “I think we both experienced that divorce very differently.” Jensen: “Yeah, I think it was a little bigger disaster for me than it was for you.”

Human interest 7 episodes of 30 min. Human.

