Mitch (33), who has been hopelessly addicted to drugs for years, is sitting on the couch with his mother Carin. With good news: “Next year, mom, I will be rid of my debts.” Carin frowns: “If you're still alive, boy.” Her son, taken aback: “Mama! Act normal, I'm not going to die!” A moving story about an addiction with a fatal outcome.

