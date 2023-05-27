Drama in Brescia, 31-year-old mother goes out on the balcony to get some air, but falls and dies shortly after in hospital

A very serious episode occurred on the afternoon of Thursday 25 May in the city of Brescia. Unfortunately a young one 31 year old mother she died in hospital, after falling from the balcony of her home, due to sudden illness.

Investigators speculate that everything happened for one fatality. However, to have concrete answers, they decided to dispose the autopsy on the woman’s body.

From an initial reconstruction of the facts, everything happened around 4.30 pm on Thursday 25 May. Precisely in the house in via Sorbana, in the west area of Bresciawhere the family of Indian origin has been living for many years now.

The 31-year-old woman was at home with the husband and two daughters. From the man’s story they were all sitting together on the couch when she suddenly started to feel bad.

He said he went out on the balcony to get some air, since she didn’t know what was happening to her. However, once out on that small terrace, the parapet of about 90 centimeters was not used for keep it.

Consequently, when the neighbors saw her on the ground, they asked for the timely intervention of the sanitary. Doctors because of the face of about 9 metersthey quickly realized what the mother’s condition was serious.

The death of the 31-year-old mother and the investigation

They arranged the timely for her recovery to the hospital, but it is precisely here that a few hours later the woman is dead. Attempts to keep her alive were useless.

The investigators soon intervened in the house where the mother lived with her family. They listened to the story of the Husband and ordered further investigations.

To get answers, they also wanted to have the autopsy on the body of the girl, who unfortunately died due to the fall that did not leave her escape. Only investigations will give answers about what happened in that house.