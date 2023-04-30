Six hundred euros for his silence on the harassment received by his daughter. This is the story that emerged thanks to the abused little girl (just 10 years old) who got the molester and the little girl’s mother into trouble and was sentenced to 8 months’ imprisonment (with suspended sentence).

The facts refer to August 2020. According to what emerged from the investigations by the carabinieri, the alleged abuser convinced the girl to swim together in the sea of ​​Porto Cesareo (in the province of Lecce) and forced her to undergo acts sexual, reports the Corriere della Sera. Once back at school, the little girl told what had happened to the teacher and then to her mother.

The latter, summoned to the barracks by the carabinieri, would have attempted to divert the investigation by accusing an uncle of the minor, never identified. Later, it was discovered that she had accepted money from the alleged abuser in order not to report him. The investigations led to the tracing of the culprit, also confirmed by the little girl in the probative incident.