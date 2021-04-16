The work to provide Molvízar with a civilized sewage-disposal system, which concluded in February, has been signed over to the Mancommunidad.

This work began in September 2018 and was a source of constant roadworks along the main road until it concluded a couple of months ago – no more roadwork traffic lights.

Until the Commonwealth came up with the project and a budget of 2,092,985 euros found, Molvízar dumped raw sewage into different ravines, all of which connect with the Rambla de Molvízar – an arrangement best described as “mega-yuk.”

What this new system has done is connect the five sewage outlets in Molvizar and take the sewage via 315mm PVC pipes to the sewage collector point in Lobres, which is in is turn connected to the WWTP (sewage-treament plant) for Motril / Salobreña.

The 3rd-world arrangement that the village has always employed (and every small village employed back in the 80s) had already caused two court cases with the Mayors up before the judge, but on both occasions the cases were dismissed – yes, they are the maximum municipal authority but the lack of sewage treatment was the fault of higher administrations; not theirs.

(News: Molvizar, Costa Tropical, Granada, Andalucia)