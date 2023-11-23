Molotov, the Mexican rock band—made up of Micky Huidobro, Tito Fuentes, Randy Ebright and Paco Ayala— will step, once again, on flat ground. In their most recent announcement, through their social networks, the well-known quartet included Venezuela in one of their last concerts of the year for their world tour.Only on tour 2023‘. In this note, we will provide you with more details and what is known about this upcoming presentation.

Molotov ‘Solo on tour 2023’: when will it be presented in Venezuela?

The authors of ‘Gimme the Power’ added Venezuela to their long list of performances for their still ongoing world tour. The concert that will take place in the capital of the Creole country will be next Saturday December 16the last one the band provides this year on their tour.

Therefore, this will be a presentation full of feelings on the part of both the band and its followers, who will be able to sing their favorite songs live after 19 years.

On its 2023 tour, it is the first and only date that the Mexican band visits Venezuela. Photo: Molotov/Instagram

Tickets for Molotov in Venezuela 2023: what is known?

So far, no official platform has been communicated or enabled for the sale of tickets for the ‘Only on tour 2023‘. However, with less than a month left until the concert takes place, the ticketing system is expected to be launched in the coming days.

