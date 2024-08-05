Molotov cocktails, Burnt cars, looted shops and broken windows are some of the scenes that have been repeated in half a dozen cities in England, Wales and Northern Ireland over the past week, amid a pitched war between far-right groups and the British police.

These are the worst street riots in 13 years and appear to have been triggered by the Rise of a radical right that labels itself as anti-immigrant and anti-Islamicwhich has been gaining ground in recent years in this country of 60 million.

The epicentre of this storm of violence was a tragic incident in Southport, a coastal town in the north-west of England, where Three girls were brutally stabbed to death by a 17-year-old teenager.

Riots in the United Kingdom. Photo:AFP

This event triggered a wave of misinformation on social media, fueled by far-right groups, who wrongly claimed that the perpetrator, Axel Rudakubana, was a radical Muslim immigrant.

The reality, however, is that Rudakubana was born in Cardiff, Wales, to parents from Rwanda. He is also on the autism spectrum.

However, the incident has sparked a wave of violence, with the most recent outbreaks of violence targeting hotels housing asylum seekers who have arrived in British territory via the English Channel and Muslim mosques.

“Stop the boats!” and “Christ is King!” became the rallying cries of protesters who clashed with police, attacked mosques and looted shops in multiple towns.

Keir Starmer, the new British centre-left prime minister who must confront the hotbed of violence

This is what the streets look like after the riots in the United Kingdom. Photo:AFP

The disturbing confrontations took the newly appointed prime minister by surprise Keir Starmerwhose centre-left Labour government came to power exactly a month ago.

The streets of London, Liverpool, Sunderland, Bristol and many other cities are plagued by overturned vehicles, burning buildings and violent clashes between far-right protesters and police forces.

According to reports, More than 50 police officers have been injured and nearly 500 people have been arrested in what has been a week of escalating tension and violence..

On Monday, the 61-year-old British ruler, a career human rights lawyer, called his first emergency meeting of the so-called ‘Cobra’ security cabinet, in which he warned that he would apply the full weight of the law against those who promote violence physically or through social networks.

Starmer also announced the creation of a “permanent army” of specialized police officers to handle the riots.

The 3 keys to understanding the crisis that threatens security in the United Kingdom

“The recent change of government, with the Labour Party under Starmer’s leadership, has created a tense political environmentaccording to some UK political insiders.

Although Labour won the general election on 4 July with a majority of 412 to 121 for the Conservatives who had been in power since 2010, for the first time the far-right Republic Party, led by anti-immigrant Niger Farage, won 5 parliamentary seats.

Mosques have been targeted in Southport, Hartlepool and Sunderland. Asian man walking alone was punched by a rioter in Hartlepool while others laughed at him. Asian Uber driver was attacked in Sunderland by a mob while a van driven by a white man was left alone. Black… pic.twitter.com/wyeboPp1Bp — Dilly Hussain (@DillyHussain88) August 3, 2024

“That is a legacy from the Conservatives,” said Sara Khan, independent adviser to former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on social cohesion and resilience until May this year and who acted as counter-extremism commissioner under the governments of Theresa May and Boris Johnson.

“The Conservative government left the UK wide open to the far-right violence erupting in parts of the country by ignoring the warning signs and stoking the fire with a culture war agenda,” said the senior adviser on extremism to Conservative prime ministers.

During the long Conservative rule, the country experienced a harsh policy towards immigrants, which included hostile rhetoric and restrictive measures. Starmer had promised a more conciliatory approach, but the current crisis has put his administration to the test.

Trade union leader Matt Wrack agrees, saying “the backdrop to the riots is years of Islamophobia, some of it fuelled by politicians.”

Misinformation or false information on social media

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Photo:EFE

According to experts, the role of disinformation in fuelling the violence cannot be underestimated. The spread of false information about the attacker, who was allegedly a radical Muslim, went viral on platforms such as X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram.

A Reuters analysis found that 49 percent of traffic on X related to “Southport Muslim” came from the United States, while 30 percent was from Britain.

These figures show how disinformation has spread beyond Britain’s borders, influencing the climate of hatred and violence.

Disinformation spread beyond British borders, influencing the climate of hatred and violence

Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, known by the pseudonym Tommy Robinson and formerly leader of the English Defence League, has been singled out as one of the main propagators of this disinformation.

With a fan base of 875,000 on X, Robinson played a crucial role in amplifying the rumors. “They are lying to everyone,” Robinson said in a message to his followers. “They are trying to turn the nation against me. I need you, you are my voice.”

Social media mogul Elon Musk also found himself embroiled in controversy after suggesting a “civil war is inevitable” – a comment criticised by Starmer as inflammatory and irresponsible.

Ethnic minorities at risk from rise of anti-immigrant radicals

Riots in the United Kingdom. Photo:AFP

“We have never seen such active, anti-immigrant far-right groups,” said Bangladeshi-born lawyer MA Gani, who urged the British government to take firm action to calm the situation.

In fact, For the first time, countries including Australia, Nigeria, Malaysia and Indonesia have issued travel warnings to their citizens visiting the UK, warning them to stay away from protests as the country grapples with unrest.

We have never seen such active and anti-immigrant far-right groups.

The unrest has left many of the NHS’s multicultural staff feeling “scared and unwelcome” as a result of the riots, NHS England’s chief executive Amanda Pritchard has admitted, commenting on several reported incidents of staff being attacked by protesters as a result of their ethnicity.

Meanwhile, the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has called on ministers to ensure that anyone who attacks NHS nurses “pays a very heavy price”.

As the British government attempts to restore order and counter disinformation, the nation faces a monumental challenge.

Hatred and violence fueled by digital lies have proven to be a devastating combination, and the path to reconciliation and peace remains uncertain.

MARIA VICTORIA CRISTANCHO

Special for EL TIEMPO

LONDON