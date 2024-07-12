A series of Molotov cocktails were thrown at the government headquarterslate in the evening, during a demonstration of the centre-right opposition against the socialist prime minister Edi Rama, considered responsible for “widespread corruption, for controlling all powers, for violating fundamental rights and for forcing Albanians to abandon their country”. Rama has been leading the country since 2013, in his third consecutive term.

The next general election is scheduled for next spring.but the opposition is calling for his immediate resignation. From house arrest on suspicion of corruption, the centre-right leader, former Prime Minister Sali Berisha, addressed several thousand supporters via video conference who had gathered on the main avenue in front of the Government Palace, arguing that “a technical government that prepares new elections would be the easiest choice for Rama. And this is a warning,” Berisha said.

With an appeal to citizens to unite around the opposition “to save the country from Rama, the most ferocious invader of all time”, Berisha concluded his speech, also marking the end of the protests in front of the government. The protesters then turned to the capital’s city hall, in front of which the opposition organizes weekly protests demanding the resignation of the socialist mayor Erion Veliaj, after some of its main directors were arrested for corruption. In addition to the Molotov cocktails against the city hall, there were also moments of tension and clashes with the police, with protesters trying to break through the dense cordon of officers around the building.