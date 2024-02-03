FLORENCE. A search was carried out last night on a person as part of the investigations – coordinated by the Florence DDA – into the two incendiary bottles thrown during the night between last Wednesday and Thursday against the US consulate in Florence. Investigators are investigating a twenty-year-old resident in Italy, of Jordanian origin.

The search, according to what was learned, was conducted by the Carabinieri of the Florence and Ros command, who are conducting the investigations, together with the Digos of the Tuscan capital. Regarding the action against the consulate the other night, a video of an alleged claim reached some media, appearing on the telegram channel, “The whole world is Hamas”.

Molotov against the US consulate in Florence, the alleged claim of “The whole world is Hamas”



Meanwhile, the postal police and Digos continue to investigate the video claim of the throwing of the two Molotov cocktails: a two-minute film with a message in Arabic and subtitles in Italian, sent to the editorial offices of the Florence Tgr and the Firenze Today website, as well as to the Rai3 Report transmission via email or via social media with the indication of a link that referred to a Telegram channel «The whole world is Hamas».

The investigators – coordinated by the deputy prosecutor Luca Tescaroli and Lorenzo Gestri, both magistrates of the Florentine DDA – must first of all ascertain its reliability. This is the novelty in the investigations into the action against the headquarters of the US consular office.

«It is a serious situation that we are not underestimating. We started all the investigations immediately”, said the chief prosecutor of Florence, Filippo Spiezia. «I informed – he added – my colleagues at Eurojust that it has an anti-terrorism judicial register and the exchange of information with them takes place in real time. A situation worth reading considering the entire international scenario.” As for the claim, “we are evaluating, we are carrying out investigations”, he simply says.

The video opens with a glimpse of the diplomatic office on Lungarno Vespucci. An altered, metallic voice announces: «Only as a warning. If Italy and Europe continue to support the crimes of Israel and the USA we will start with the first real operation. Be aware that over half of the targets are not Israeli or American.” Then, some images from news sites reporting the launch of the incendiary bottles flash across the screen in rapid succession. Finally, a frame shows a man in camouflage uniform with his face covered, who leaves a final message «for the Israeli and Italian governments and to the European Union and to all the Zionist governments in Europe and in the world»: «Know that for every civilian Palestinian killed, a new Hamas fighter is created in the world.”

On the Telegram channel yesterday it was explained: «The list of the first 50 Zionist targets to hit has already been decided» then a new message appeared saying: «We are not Hamas. We are “with” Hamas and with all the resistance fighters against the Zionist terrorist occupation.” And again: «From this moment on, for each of the next 49 operations we will publish a video», with the «clarification» (in block letters): «None of the operations symbolically entitled “death to the Zionists” foresees deaths or injuries as the original objective. Therefore, if there were, it would not have been our choice.”

Meanwhile, the prefecture has ordered the “maximum awareness” of the personnel responsible for the surveillance of the Consulate in Florence and of the consul himself. Attention remains high, as highlighted in a meeting of the coordination of the police forces.

After 7 October, security measures were increased on as many as 28 thousand sensitive targets throughout Italy. These include the diplomatic offices, of Israel first and foremost, but also those of the Americans and other countries targeted by the Islamist offensive. Regardless of the reliability – which remains to be verified – of the claim received on Telegram, investigators and intelligence do not underestimate what happened. Maximum attention is paid to preventing demonstrative acts such as the one in Florence appears to be and to thwart any more dangerous plans.