A Molotov cocktail was thrown on Saturday night against the Prenestino police district in Rome. According to what has been learned, the watchman intervened immediately, sounding the alarm: the flames were quickly extinguished, and there were no injuries. The blitz, according to what emerged from the first investigations, could be linked to the protests of the anarchists against the 41bis measure against Alfredo Cospito.

After the attacks on diplomatic offices in Berlin and Barcelona, ​​yesterday was characterized by various protest demonstrations in some Italian cities by anarchists. Moments of high tension in Rome, with clashes between demonstrators and the police forces during a demonstration in Piazza Trilussa. One policeman was injured and 41 protesters were identified and reported.

The goal of the anarchists is clear: to put pressure on the state to reduce the harsh prison terms for Cospito, leader of the Informal Anarchist Federation – International Revolutionary Front (Fai-Fri), an extremist and violent fringe held responsible for more than 50 attacks throughout Europe and beyond alone.

The attacks on the embassies in Athens, Berlin and Barcelona “worry us, but we reacted right from the start. The carabinieri are tightening up security in all our embassies and additional carabinieri have also been sent to embassies that may be more under fire. The situation is under control, we have asked all countries to guarantee more checks and security with the local police”, the words of Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, on Half an hour more on Rai 3.

Not just the clashes in Rome. This morning an envelope containing a bullet was delivered by ordinary mail with a postage stamp to the director of the Tirreno, Luciano Tancredi. The newspaper itself made it known: “Slightly yellowed squared paper. Writing in capital letters, very large letters, drawn with a firm hand, but without a ruler”.

The envelope, addressed personally to the director, in addition to the bullet contained a sheet of squared paper with the inscription “If Alfredo Cospito dies, the judges are all targets. Two months without food. Fire to the prisons”. The message was also signed with a capital “A”. The bullet, the envelope and the letter were seized by the police who have opened an investigation to reconstruct the origin of the message.