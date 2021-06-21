The leader of the Opposition in the Chamber, Deputy Alessandro Molon (PSB-RJ), reinforced that Provisional Measure 1.031/2021, which paves the way for the privatization of Eletrobras, must face a strong polarization in the vote in the House this Monday, 21. Molon classified the proposal as “absurd” and stated that “we will remain firm to prevent” the MP.

On Thursday, the 17th, the Senate approved the text, with changes in the content that had already passed through the Chamber.

With that, the matter needs to be analyzed again by the deputies.

The session at the House for consideration of the proposal is scheduled to start at 3 pm. The MP has until Tuesday, 22, to be approved, otherwise it will expire.

“Our fight against the privatization of Eletrobras continues!”, emphasized the congressman on Twitter.

In the message, Molon still adhered to the hashtag #SaveAEletrobrasPública, which has been used to show opposition to the measure.

See too

+ Ana Maria Braga’s marriage comes to an end after her husband mistreats employees, says columnist

+ Learn about the effectiveness of each vaccine against Covid-19

+ See photos of Karoline Lima, Neymar’s new affair

+ Lázaro Barbosa manages to flee the police again after shooting

+ Gracyanne Barbosa dance pole dance with new look

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ After suing daughter-in-law, Medina’s mother accuses her of having destroyed her house; see pictures

+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Easy-to-make chocolate fondue with fruit

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach