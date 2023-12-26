Actor Molochnikov supported Ivleeva amid the scandal over a naked party

Russian actor and director Alexander Molochnikov supported actress and blogger Anastasia Ivleeva amid the scandal surrounding a party called Almost naked, which took place in the Moscow club “Mutabor”. He wrote about this on his Instagram account (the social network is prohibited in the Russian Federation; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and is banned).

He posted a photo of the blogger, under which he wrote that he expressed his support for her. “Even if an untimely stupidity is done, mass persecution and leaking of the remaining participants is not pleasant. You get through this because you are strong and brave,” the post says.

Earlier it was reported that viewers, amid a scandal over a naked party, demanded that the Russian pop singer Lolita be removed from New Year's programs. According to the performer herself, she is surprised that the party caused mass discontent.

Ivleeva organized the party on December 20. It brought together many stars of Russian show business and fellow bloggers.