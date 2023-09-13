To patients suffering from COVID-19 Antiviral drugs that work by reducing the number of viral particles circulating in the body are often prescribed. One of these drugs, molnupiravir, causes the virus to generate mutations, some of which are lethal to the virus itself. The mutations eventually overwhelm and destroy the body’s SARS-CoV-2 population.

Because molnupiravir causes the death of the virus by inducing mutations, some have raised concerns about the possibility of inadvertently creating new versions of the virus that are resistant to treatment.

Coronaviruses like SARS-CoV-2 are good at mutating into newer strains like delta, omicron and EG.5. The idea of ​​a drug that helps the virus mutate, even with the aim of killing it, worries some people.

The results of the study were published in the scientific journal PLOS Biology.

Molnupiravir: here’s what the drug could cause

A research team including Martin Nowak, a Harvard mathematics and biology professor, delved into the mathematical question of whether molnupiravir could lead to harmful mutations of the virus that causes COVID-19. Nowak’s collaborators were Gabriela Lobinska and Yitzhak Pilpel, both of the Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel.

They end with potentially good news. Molnupiravir appears to be “marginally evolutionarily safe”. That is, if used correctly, the treatment reduces the virus’s ability to create surviving mutants.

“We’re introducing the concept of evolutionary safety: the idea that giving the drug will leave fewer mutants than not giving it,” said Nowak, who is a leading authority on the mathematics of virus dynamics.

To draw their conclusions, the team built a series of mathematical rules describing the increase and decrease in viral load after infection and compared the total amount of original and mutant viruses someone produced during an infection.

The researchers found that a patient receiving the drug actually produces fewer mutants over time than a patient not receiving it. Using molnupiravir triggers what scientists call the virus’s failure threshold, or the point beyond which mutations make it impossible for it to survive. Death by mutation is called lethal mutagenesis.

“We propose that, in the future, these types of drugs be pursued and their evolutionary safety carefully evaluated,” Nowak said. Molnupiravir belongs to a class of drugs called nucleoside analogues, which include drugs that treat HIV.

The researchers propose that a drug with an even better ability to cause lethal mutagenesis might be safer from an evolutionary perspective than molnupiravir now is.

Their work also finds that molnupiravir appears to be more effective for those who have difficulty clearing the virus on their own. It may be less evolutionarily safe to give it to people who can quickly clear the virus. But for healthier patients, the total number of mutants still remains low.