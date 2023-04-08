Molly Hinchliffe she didn’t make it, the 18-year-old who had defeated the intruder didn’t even have time to celebrate with friends and her family. She died unexpectedly and unpredictably.

The story comes from Batley and in a short time it went around the world. Molly Hinchliffe died within the walls of the hospital, surrounded by her parents, who don’t have them never let go of the hand during his long ordeal.

She had reached the last stage, she had managed to defeat that monster that had changed her life. Unfortunately, after the last one chemotherapy session, the 18-year-old’s condition worsened. Doctors discovered she had an rare complications of an infection (sepsis). His immune system, weakened by the treatment for the tumor, has not reacted and his vital organs they didn’t hold up.

Friends still can’t believe it, they were waiting for the day of celebration, the end of that nightmare. They opened one fundraising page in support of the family, to pay all the expenses of the funeral. This is the message on GoFoundMe, written by one of his closest friends:

She finished her last round of chemo but deteriorated due to her debilitated immune system. Then she got sepsis and her organs gave up. Molly’s family, my family and I are asking for your help in raising money for her funeral. We are all heartbroken. We never imagined suffering like this.

Life is sometimes unfair. Molly Hinchliffe was only 18 years old, still a life ahead and many dreams in the drawer. In the last period He was happybecause she had run out of treatment and the doctors had told her that the monster had been beaten. She was waiting for the last chemo and then maybe she would go back to normal. Fate, however, was cruel.

The family is also receiving incredible affection through social media.