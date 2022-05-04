Bangkok. Fossils of mollusks that lived at the same time as the dinosaurs have been discovered embedded in the pavement of the streets of Bangkok.

“These are 77 ammonoid fossils”, marine creatures that lived 66 million years ago, probably in Africa, were found, Preecha Saithong, from the Ministry of Natural Resources and the Environment, told AFP on Tuesday.

The shell-shaped fossils measure between two and 12 centimeters. They were photographed by a passer-by who posted the images on social networks, which aroused the curiosity of the authorities.

Local media reported that the sidewalk was refurbished two years ago and that the remains could then be placed as decoration by the workers in charge.

Ammonoids are the most common fossils and are sold around the world as tourist souvenirs in destinations as diverse as Morocco or Madagascar.