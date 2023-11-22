Mollicone responds to Gruber’s attack on Otto e Mezzo: “I had no right to reply. I’ll wait for you at the hearing in Parliament”

Federico Molliconepresident of Chamber Editorial Commission and national culture and innovation manager of Brothers of Italyresponded via X (formerly Twitter) to the accusations of Lilli Gruber in last night’s episode of Half past eight.

“The usual thesis journalism… they attack me once again in absentia without the right to reply. – writes Mollicone – A sort of media ‘shooting’ without the last cigarette. The usual story of Peppa Pig… and gender ideology for 4-year-olds which you think was not my idea, but the code of ethics and parental control which provides for the Rai code for the protection of minors. I’m waiting for you at the hearing in Parliament. I dialogue, despite the insults and your cultural racism. #pluralism #freedom”.

The controversy between Mollicone And Gruber arises from the request for a hearing from the first a Urban Cairopublisher of A7and the journalist herself “on the protection of pluralism” to “clarify broadcasts like that of Half past eight which present three self-styled commentators oriented against a single interlocutor from the centre-right area”.

Gruber during the broadcast he recalled the request of Mollicone “which many of you may remember for the controversy over the Peppa Pig cartoon” and underlined that “Mollicone didn’t understand his skills well…”. “I am satisfied with Mollicone, going from watching Peppa Pig to watching important information programs like this is a sign of cultural emancipation”, he commented Massimo Gianniniguest in the studio.

