All acquitted also in the second degree. This is the verdict of the first section of the Court of Assizes of Appeal of Rome in the trial for the murder of the 18-year-old from Arce Serena Mollicone. A crime that 23 years laterafter investigations, archiving and trials, It still remains a mystery. The first-instance sentence was confirmed yesterday for the former commander of the Arce Carabinieri barracks, Franco Mottola, his son Marco, his wife Anna Maria, and the Carabinieri Francesco Suprano and Vincenzo Quatrale. Deputy Attorney Generals Francesco Piantoni and Deborah Landolfi had requested a 24-year sentence for Franco Mottola, and a 22-year sentence for his son Marco and his wife Annamaria. They had requested four years for Francesco Suprano, after the defendant had renounced the statute of limitations, and acquittal for Vincenzo Quatrale.

Emotion in the courtroom among the defendants at the reading of the ruling, which arrived yesterday after just over 3 hours of Council Chamber: Franco and Marco Mottola hugged the lawyers, while Francesco Suprano burst into tears. Silence and bitterness among the civil parties, those who have filed an appeal, are called upon to pay the legal costs. And tears also for Maria Tuzi, the daughter of vice-brigadier Santino, who committed suicide in 2008 after declaring that he had seen Serena enter the barracks.

“I always said we had nothing to do with it,” said Franco Mottola as he left the Judicial City chased by reporters, while his son Marco did not spare a jab at the journalists: “You caused this nightmare”he said. ”Justice in Italy has a characteristic: it is slow, but then it arrives – is the dry comment of the historic defender of the Mottolas, Francesco Germani -. And in this case it arrived twice”. ”It was a very timely sentence, there was no margin for a conviction”, added Mauro Marsella, another lawyer of the Mottola family pool.

Disappointment among Serena’s family members who, however, do not give up. ”I have the duty to ensure that justice and truth emerge because it seems to me that they have not yet emerged – said Antonio Mollicone, Serena’s uncle -. We will go all the way to ensure that justice is achieved.”. “I’m bitter, this is not justice”, added the sister of the 18-year-old from Arce.

Serena Mollicone disappeared on June 1, 2001. That morning she left home early, after preparing breakfast for her father, with whom she had been living alone since her mother’s disappearance. She had to go to the hospital in Sora where she had an appointment a few days earlier for an orthopantomography. From that moment on, however, she never returned home. Her body was found two days later, abandoned on the grass near a pile of rubbish in the Fonte Cupa woods, in the Anitrella area. Serena was found with her hands and feet tied, tape over her nose and mouth, and a Eurospin bag on her head.

The appeal trial began on October 26 and the Court accepted the Attorney General’s request to reopen the investigation. A dramatic turn of events that gave Serena’s family hope. Almost nine months of hearings, with reports from consultants and 44 witnessesthree never heard in court, have however not shed light on the crime.

(by Giorgia Sodaro)