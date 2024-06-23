Mollicone murder, conviction of the Mottolas requested. Acquittal for the other two defendants

In the appeal trial for the murder of Serena Mollicone, the prosecution requested the condemnation of Carabinieri Marshal Franco Mottola to 24 years of imprisonment, of his own wife Annamaria at 22 years old and of them son Marco at 21 years old. The Attorney General Francesco Piantoni and the Deputy Prosecutor at the Court of Appeal Deborah Landolfi they filed the final statement and on Monday they will finish the indictment in the appeal process for the murder of Arce’s high school student (Frosinone), passed away on June 1, 2001 e found dead three days later in the Fonte Cupa woods, in the locality of Anitrella in Monte San Giovanni Campano. Instead it was asked the acquittal for the other two defendantsi: the carabiniere Francesco Suprano, by prescription, and Vincenzo Quatrale, because the evidence against him did not reach the consistency of proof. In the first degree trial, held two years ago at the Cassino court, all the defendants were acquitted.

According to the reconstruction of the prosecutors, on the day of her disappearance Serena entered the Arce carabinieri barracks and subsequently the Mottolas’ accommodation. Here an argument allegedly occurred at the culmination of which the girl hit her head against a door jamb, losing consciousness. Instead of helping her, the Mottolas would have let her die, and then abandoned her body in the woods.

In their requests, the magistrates also ask the prosecutor’s office to investigate three witnesses heard by the Rome appeals court for falsehood. Among these, Annarita Torriero, a close friend of Brigadier Santino Tuzi, who stated and then he denied having seen Serena in the barracks on the day of her disappearance, and then committed suicide. Torriero stated that she had never seen Serena in the barracks that day. The same request was made for Massimiliano Gemma, husband of Annarita Torriero, and for Giampaolo Tomaselli, colleague of the coachbuilder Carmine Belli, tried for the murder and acquitted at the end of the first trial in Cassino.