Bauke Mollema will aim for a good classification in his eleventh Tour de France from Saturday. The 34-year-old Dutchman starts as the leader of Trek-Segafredo in the Tour de France. “But if it is not possible to achieve a top result, Bauke will adjust his ambition and go for a stage win together with Vincenzo Nibali,” says sports director Steven de Jongh.



