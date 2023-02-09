Mollami pt.2, the lyrics of the song by Guè Pequeno guest at Sanremo 2023

What is the text of Mollami pt. 2, the new song by Guè Pequeno, guest this evening at the Sanremo Festival 2023? The well-known rapper is having great success with this song released in recent weeks. Guè is the guest of the third evening of Sanremo 2023 today, February 9, live in connection from the stage on the Costa Smeralda, the floating stage a few hundred meters from the Ariston theater. Here are the words and the text of Mollami Pt. 2.

When I get to your party (Dump me)

If you don’t have the fresh one first (leave me)

The PS that stresses me (leave me)

Withdraw my license (leave me)

Baby, you tell me, “Stay” (leave me)

They want him to arrest me (leave me)

They think I’m a gangsta (Dump me)

But I’m OJ-E (brr)

To get that booty moving I’m a pro

These rappers stay silent, they are the G national

Ditch me if you think you’re famous, but it’s not the same

The clocks stop if I arrive with fame

Mo-mo-leave me, if you only talk to me about money

I’d only attract the guard and the thugs

While all other rappers are in danger

I keep the necklace, I shine among people

I come in tris, I come to do business

Meanwhile these girls move it like in fitness

I push until the club breaks

The trumpets sound

Rough, inside these girls, yes, like Cupid

You’re a studio G, you ride with a fool

You are patak, not Patek

I’m real, check me out

Dump me if you want to be alone in the back

Ditch that phone if you’re making a video

I leave this bitch if she snitch, yes, without saying “Oh” (oh)

I talk and walk like a champion

Connected to the street like a streetlight (and you know it, drop me)

You don’t know how to use that beretta (leave me)

I don’t care about your song (leave me)

Write Miami but you’re from Brescia (leave me)

Live you are completely different (leave me)

I want a girl who flashes me (leave me)

Not a girl to press me (leave me)

Only hits in the set (leave me, leave me)

Streaming and TV

We have seen the text by Mollami pt. 2, the song by Guè Pequeno guest at the Sanremo Festival 2023, but where to see the event live on TV and live streaming? The five evenings of the singing kermesse will be broadcast from 7 to 11 February 2023 in prime time TV (around 8.30 pm) on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow the event in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows to follow Rai programs from pc, tablet and smartphone. Always on RaiPlay you can recover both the episode and the clips thanks to the on demand function. The Sanremo 2023 Festival will obviously also be broadcast live via radio on Rai Radio 2.